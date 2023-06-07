Well, it seems that the Owensboro City Commission has succeeded in losing another chance to gain revenue with Churchill Downs pulling out because of the unwillingness of the commission to approve a 15 percent smoking area in the establishment.
Really? Aside from the fact that tobacco was a major factor in the county until a few years ago, the Churchill Downs addition would have brought some life to a dwindling Fredrica Street.
Allowing Churchill Downs in blows away the myth that it requires at least 500 acres of land to attract new businesses bringing in jobs. Can’t allow that myth/excuse to falter.
Why isn’t the city complaining about DCPS taking 11.69 acres of prime commercial real estate off both the market and its tax rolls?? Keeps other potential new businesses out is the reason.
Thank you, J. David Berry. Since I cannot find you on Facebook, I will share my message to you publicly. Thank you for opening up your voice. Current and past city leaders need to share truths and challenge the "good ol' boy" mentality and "back door" decisions that exists in our community.
