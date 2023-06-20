Mayor, city commissioners made bad decision regarding taxes
The mayor and the city commissioners must have been drunk on bourbon from the Bourbon Festival when they made the decision to burn the proposed Churchhill Downs facility at the mall before the horses left the gate.
Now that the smoke has cleared they realize how much property, occupational and city net profits taxes they have lost to Daviess County, not to mention the revitalization of the mall that would have taken place had they acted promptly to let 15% of the facility allow smoking.
Hopefully, Daviess County will receive enough tax revenue to help offset some of the bourbon tax income they lost to Ohio County by not acting promptly to meet the warehousing needs of the bourbon industry.
What our city and county elected officials should learn from this is that they should act quickly and decisively to meet the needs of businesses. If they don’t, then the other communities will be more than happy to meet their needs.
We should be a community that welcomes businesses, especially a Fortune 500 company. If we want to be in the race to win businesses for our community we need to elect city and county leaders who can act fast and use some horse sense. If we don’t, we will lose every race.
