I have been impressed by the actions of Daviess County Fiscal Court. Under Charlie Castlen’s leadership, it has taken to be good stewards of our tax dollars, asking for better accountability from the recipients of the money they are granted.
Owensboro city commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson should follow that example in their current budget allocations, not unfairly propping up failing or divisive venues (the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. and RiverPark Center), even though those entities may be their personal favorites. Accountability should be key. The sting of Alorica still rings in our recent memories.
