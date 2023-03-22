City shouldn’t change smoking policies for betting site only
As Ken Poirot stated, “Wherever there is power, greed, and money, there is corruption.” I quote this from a startlingly insignificant author, speaker and entrepreneur because of the deep, widely connected, and praised dollar and all money can do and not do.
A friend of mine asked me recently about Owensboro going against the grain in an extremely unsettling course by becoming a smoking city again. I laughed and said ‘no, no, not the city, only the off-track horse track.’
I received a stark reminder in his immediate response about the bad aspects of money and what it can and not do. He simply said, “Brother, that’s a sad, dirty city you live in if a horse track that isn’t even open yet has more money, power, and, hence, influence than any currently existing business or property that allows only 18-year-olds and up in, but no smoking is currently allowed.”
I hope our city shows the rest of the state and the country that we’re progressive, fair, honest and not able to be swayed by big outside money. Not only will there be smoking at the new race track, but there will also be betting and alcohol served.
In my opinion, the best option moving forward is to say no to off-track betting allowing the privilege of smoking in the city or allow all other businesses with 18-year-olds and up attendance to have smoking privileges. And, if the city is going to allow off-track betting, why not add an adult entertainment club?
McCarthy is a danger to our country
It seems that Mike King and James Phelps have opposing views about Kevin McCarthy’s decision to release the Jan. 6 videos to Fox News.
If you want to sit through all the video evidence from that day go ahead. It won’t change the results. By releasing these videos in the manner that he did, McCarthy displayed how unethical he can be to further his and his overlord’s goals. This could also possibly be an illegal act.
If he had any intention of being transparent or even-handed, he would have made these videos available to all of the other networks. Just the act of giving the information to one network is a form of editing. I would like to know what proof Mr. Phelps has about the editing of the videos for the Jan. 6 committee. No hearsay. The information can be verified. If you question the authenticity of the videos, I suggest you get a copy of the Final Report of the Jan 6 committee hearing and read that.
You can see what Republicans said about the Jan 6 happenings for yourself.
You don’t have to call McCarthy names to see that he is a very serious danger to this country.
Community does not need drag shows
I applaud Mr. Gary Boswell’s introduction of the bill concerning drag shows. In my opinion, Satan, with his sly and cunning ways, tries to get us to accept his work under the guise of “arts and entertainment.” Maybe the drag queens of old were considered to be good comedy, but that’s no more.
Slowly, but for dead certain, Satan is out to ruin family values through adults or any way he can. Drag queen shows have become obscene and destructive. So, why should our nice city cater to this type of entertainment? The city should be able to support the RiverPark Center with constructive and enjoyable entertainment, but not drag shows.
