The piece that was published in the Region section July 14, 2023, with the title, ”We’ve come a long way from liver pills and castor oil”, is by far the dumbest thing I’ve read.

The article itself provided no insight into how we’ve advanced from that and what would be recommended. I read this article hoping for knowledge on how I shouldn’t or should use these things.

