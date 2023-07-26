The piece that was published in the Region section July 14, 2023, with the title, ”We’ve come a long way from liver pills and castor oil”, is by far the dumbest thing I’ve read.
The article itself provided no insight into how we’ve advanced from that and what would be recommended. I read this article hoping for knowledge on how I shouldn’t or should use these things.
Castor oil has tons of benefits besides helping to release bodily fluids or induce labor.
Why is this article even being published in the Region section? It should be an opinion piece. But, of course, I'm not sure he even stated an opinion or point.
I love reading the newspaper, but this sounds like a crying social media-influenced teenager that forgot that a sentence has a subject and a predicate.
