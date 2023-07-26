Theresa Rowe’s recent column on fear reveals a continued passion for mixing her “chosen interpretation” of scripture with a Fox News-conditioned political conscience. She now reiterates “artificial intelligence” and “the threat of nuclear war” in an all too familiar Fox-fear flavor of the week where enemies and villains are constantly drawn from the conspiratorial blame abyssal.

Rowe probably isn’t old enough to recall crawling under a school desk during drills in 1962 while sabers were rattling. “Artificial intelligence” has been with us since the 1950s when computers became capable of storing information.

