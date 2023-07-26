Theresa Rowe’s recent column on fear reveals a continued passion for mixing her “chosen interpretation” of scripture with a Fox News-conditioned political conscience. She now reiterates “artificial intelligence” and “the threat of nuclear war” in an all too familiar Fox-fear flavor of the week where enemies and villains are constantly drawn from the conspiratorial blame abyssal.
Rowe probably isn’t old enough to recall crawling under a school desk during drills in 1962 while sabers were rattling. “Artificial intelligence” has been with us since the 1950s when computers became capable of storing information.
Many of us have seen and heard this all before. It’s cyclical, not only in our nation’s history but in the world’s as well. It’s how political enemies and villains are painted. In Fox’s case, from a deceptive palette of red, white and blue.
Rowe’s right about some living “in a fear-driven society." Fear has always been and still is the barometer for the Fox News Channel and talk radio’s financial bottom lines.
I’ll remind Rowe that a lot of people don’t fear anything, including God. Why? Three reasons. One, they don’t care what others think of them. Two, it doesn’t matter what they think of themselves. Three, some are just comfortable with what God knows they are. If that sounds like a reckoning with one’s pride, it is. We’re well aware that pride is the sin from which all others arise.
