A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about President-elect Joe Biden’s connections to Owensboro.
His sister-in-law — Sara Jones Biden — is an Owensboro native.
The late U.S. Sen. Wendell H. Ford of Owensboro was a personal friend.
And Biden has spoken in Owensboro twice in the past 14 years.
In 2006, he rallied the troops for Democratic candidates at the Sportscenter.
In 2015, Biden flew to Owensboro to speak at Ford’s funeral.
And the new First Lady — Jill Biden- spoke at Owensboro Community & Technical College’s graduation in 2014.
But it turns out, I missed a couple of things.
The Rev. Dwight A. Moody, who
now lives at St. Simons Island, Georgia, sent me an email.
“You could have said a bit more about Joe Biden,” he said. “Joe came to Owensboro 25 years ago for the wedding of Sarah Jones and James Biden in August of 1995.”
Moody said, “I was the minister of record. Sarah and her family were members of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and their pastor, Dr. Jimmy Gentry, was out of town and not available for the ceremony. The family called upon me, and I was glad to officiate at the ceremony at the Jones’ home on Griffith Avenue.”
He was pastor of Third Baptist Church at the time.
“The couple just celebrated their silver anniversary and are living in Philadelphia,” Moody said.
In 1995, Susie and Bill Tyler owned WeatherBerry, a bed-and-breakfast next to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
“The Biden family stayed at WeatherBerry when the family wedding took place,” Susie Tyler said. “It was quite an experience, totally. They designated sister Valerie to have the most scrumptious room. A snapshot of us with Joe Biden in the entry hall is a keeper.”
And Cathy Mullins has a photo of her and Jill Biden in the Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs on Nov. 3, 2013.
“The event was through the Survivor Outreach Services office for Gold Star families in honor of our fallen heroes,” she said. “We spent the day on Millionaires Row.”
Like I said before, whether you like Joe Biden or not, it’s good to have a man in the White House who has an Owensboro connection and knows where we live.
