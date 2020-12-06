Last month, Andrew Davis, a marketing specialist who works with business leaders on “how to grow their businesses, transform their cities and leave their legacy,” advised local community leaders to find a “flag” that they could rally around to promote the community.
He said he visited 54 communities to see what made them either successful or unsuccessful.
And Davis said he noticed that the boomtowns had “one amazing shared attribute, they all stake their claim as a ‘capital of the world.’ ”
So, should we stake our claim on bluegrass, bourbon, barbecue or something else entirely?
The question isn’t which we like best.
It’s which will bring more people — and hopefully, businesses — to town.
I just hope we don’t blow this opportunity like we did in 2002.
In October that year, the chamber of commerce took 46 community leaders and me to Columbus, Georgia, to gather ideas on how to improve Owensboro and Daviess County.
Columbus officials met with our group for hours, telling us about what their community had done in the past decade and how they had done it.
There were a lot of good ideas.
But many of them would have been unpopular.
They would take money.
Persuading people to pay more taxes is never easy.
And it shouldn’t be.
The group discussed merging schools, lobbying the Kentucky General Assembly to allow Daviess County to levy a local option 1% increase in the state sales tax and allowing Owensboro to add a 1% tax on restaurant bills.
Those 46 people came home fired up to create a 20-year vision for the community’s future.
Things that we could tackle immediately.
And long-range things that we would work to achieve.
The boards of directors of the chamber of commerce, Downtown Owensboro Inc., the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Owensboro-Daviess County Hotel-Motel Association all planned to begin working toward that vision.
There was a lot of energy and enthusiasm on that plane coming home.
And there was talk about a series of public meetings in the coming months to fire up the people back home.
But it never happened.
It was late October.
The group met a couple of times and then it was Thanksgiving — and Christmas was just around the corner.
There was no staff to handle the logistics.
Leadership of several of the organizations changed with the new year.
The new leaders hadn’t been on the trip.
And the whole thing just fell apart.
By the next summer, a group called Community Conversations Inc. agreed to spearhead the vision quest.
But nothing ever came of it and Community Conversations itself soon disbanded.
I hope this “flag” idea fares better.
Whether we do it or not, I hope we at least give it a thorough discussion.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
