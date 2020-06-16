Regarding politicians, let us contemplate the wisdom of Bertrand Russell, the British philosopher, logician, mathematician, historian, writer, social critic, political activist and Nobel laureate.
In his 1938 book, "Power," he wrote: "In excited times, a politician needs no power of reasoning, no apprehension of impersonal facts, and no shred of wisdom. What he must have is the capacity of persuading the multitude that what they passionately desire is attainable, and that he, through his ruthless determination, is the man to attain it."
May knowledge of the past shed light on our present-day state of affairs.
Paul Morsey
Owensboro
A little cryptic and, I fear, over some folks heads, but very worthwile to contemplate.
