It’s that time again.
The time we’re supposed to gather together and be thankful for our blessings.
Time to go over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house.
Time to eat our fill, tell our stories and nap in front of the TV.
But that was the old normal.
This year is the “new normal.”
And it’s not good.
Most of us won’t get to be together with our loved ones this Thanksgiving.
Or Christmas, either.
Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed 40 lives (through Wednesday), and we’ll soon be at 3,000 cases in Daviess County.
A lot of us have compromised immune systems from a variety
of diseases.
And this disease could kill us.
Grandma is older and might not survive the virus.
We’re all at risk, really.
And a lot of us are unemployed by mandatory closing of various places.
What the heck do we have to be thankful for this year?
Well, as bad as it is, it could be a lot worse.
Remember back in March, when we thought we might have to use the Owensboro Convention Center as an auxiliary hospital because we expected the hospital to be overwhelmed?
That didn’t happen.
And most people who have caught the virus have survived.
We haven’t needed refrigerated trucks as temporary morgues.
Most businesses have been able to stay open, even though most of them are struggling.
Most people are taking this seriously.
We’ve learned to keep our distance and wear masks.
As hard as it is, we’ve learned to not hug or shake hands.
Yes, these are trying times.
But people have survived tougher times in the past — and in the present as well.
We’ve made it through eight months.
And vaccines seem to be nearing production.
Most of us have warm houses to shelter in.
And we have food, even if we don’t have family to eat it with.
So, yeah, there’s plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
We just have to look for it.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.