I am reading the article about the commission revisiting the smoking ordinance, and Commissioner Bob Glenn says he is worried that if they go ahead and allow smoking it will look like they value profits over health.
Well duh, Mr. Glenn. I don't need the city commission to tell me what to do in the first place, be it smoking or going to a drag show. I can make my own decisions. But to have this ban in effect, which is no doubt going to cause the Churchill project to pull out, is insane. If people don't want to be subjected to smoke they can avoid that area.
