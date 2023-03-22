I applaud Mr. Gary Boswell’s introduction of the bill concerning drag shows. In my opinion, Satan, with his sly and cunning ways, tries to get us to accept his work under the guise of “arts and entertainment." Maybe the drag queens of old were considered to be good comedy, but that's no more.
Slowly, but for dead certain, Satan is out to ruin family values through adults or any way he can. Drag queen shows have become obscene and destructive. So, why should our nice city cater to this type of entertainment? The city should be able to support the RiverPark Center with constructive and enjoyable entertainment, but not drag shows.
