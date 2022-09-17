I miss the days when English Park was used for concerts and other big events.
I miss the days when English Park was used for concerts and other big events.
Back in 1978, near the end of the unlimited hydroplane racing era in Owensboro, the city spent $382,000 to build concrete bleachers on the bank in the park.
They were supposed to seat 3,000.
But at times, crowds were estimated at 5,000 or more.
Of course, that included sitting on the ground in front of the bleachers.
The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra performed there many times through the 1980s.
When the bleachers opened in 1979, Waylon Jennings drew a crowd of 5,000 to the park.
That was the year “Amanda” went to No. 1 and “I’ve Always Been Crazy” was fairly new.
A year later, Chuck Berry, “the father of Rock & Roll,” drew about 1,200 to the park.
It should have been a lot more.
And from 1985 to 2005, Owensboro’s bluegrass festivals — Bluegrass With Class, IBMA Fan Fest, Bluegrass Blast and ROMP — drew thousands to the park.
Bill Monroe, Emmylou Harris and practically every member of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame who was active during those years performed in English Park along with bands from as far away as Japan and Russia.
Yeah, there were problems.
Promoters of the Jennings and Berry concerts complained about boaters watching the show for free and others sneaking in.
It wasn’t perfect.
But sitting there in the bleachers — and yeah, concrete is hard — listening to music and looking at the Ohio River flowing slowly downstream, and maybe watching the sun set was somewhat magical.
The city always used its portable stage for the musicians, which solved the problem of building a permanent stage in a place that floods a couple of times a year.
Yes, Yellow Creek Park is a much better place for ROMP these days.
English Park couldn’t accommodate the crowds that come now.
But I still miss English Park as a concert venue.
It was, as I said, somewhat magical.
