Larry Conder has an exceptional business mind, a heart of gold and a true passion for our community. He also brings the experience, knowledge and desire to work with other officials and the community at large to address issues and set the stage for a bright future. One where our citizens are safe, our children and grandchildren have career opportunities and where economic growth is of the highest priority.
Larry has proven his ability and desire to meet all of these and more through his servant leadership, local board representation and his personal investment in the community.
For these reasons and his desire to make Owensboro and Daviess County an even better place to live and raise our families, we ask for your support by voting Larry Conder for Daviess County Commissioner — Central Division in the upcoming primary election.
Kathryn & Bill Raymer
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.