I was pleased to hear the governor disclose, in one of his recent infomercials, that he is a deacon of his church and that he believes "all children are children of God." One could surmise the governor knows the Bible's Old and New Testaments, scripture readings, and key passages, such as references to the Ten Commandments, particularly the commandment of "Thou shalt not kill."
My confusion stems from the governor saying that "all children are children of God," but then his administration supports elective abortion, and in essence, the killing of "children of God." What is the governor really saying? After all, the meanings of words are in people, not in the dictionary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.