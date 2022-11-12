The 2022 General Election provided us with some topics worth recognizing and celebrating.
We showed up. A 51% turnout of registered voters is a great start to proving we care about issues locally and nationally. This turnout deserves more recognition from state and federal officials.
Regardless of your reason, voting makes a difference. Let’s all make a commitment to make voting a tradition and a family event, especially since the Sportscenter will be a polling place for the next five years.
Thanks to the Daviess County Clerk’s Office and poll workers, which we need more of, for making the process to vote run like a “well-oiled machine”.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Daviess County will have seven judges, including our community priority of a second Family Court judge, of which five will be female set to join the two male judges on the bench. Think about this -- five female judges administering justice. A long time in the making. Well done. Makes us proud.
For the first time in our history, a Daviess County commissioner will be a female. Again, well done.
The old saying, “there’s a new sheriff is in town," applies literally. Along with a new judge-executive and three new county commissioners, a new county attorney and a new county treasurer.
With so many officials leaving Daviess County government after serving our community, challenges will appear, and opportunities will arise, but we will do our best to be servant leaders of the people.
Daviess County commissioner-elect
