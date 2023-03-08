I agree with Patrick Hayden's letter that Americans need to relearn what our Founding Fathers believed in because, apparently, it’s no longer being taught in public schools. However, when history and historical references are cherry-picked to support a false narrative, it’s up to true Americans to clarify the truth.

Quoting from writings of the Founding Fathers’ individual ideas, out of context, can be misleading. The Constitution and the Bill of Rights were written as a group effort to bring together individual ideas and passions based on events that brought them to that moment in time.

