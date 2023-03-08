I agree with Patrick Hayden's letter that Americans need to relearn what our Founding Fathers believed in because, apparently, it’s no longer being taught in public schools. However, when history and historical references are cherry-picked to support a false narrative, it’s up to true Americans to clarify the truth.
Quoting from writings of the Founding Fathers’ individual ideas, out of context, can be misleading. The Constitution and the Bill of Rights were written as a group effort to bring together individual ideas and passions based on events that brought them to that moment in time.
The words 'under God' can no more be removed from the Pledge of Allegiance than the words "In God We Trust" from every coin in the land, or the words "so help me God" from every presidential oath since 1789.
The Church of England was established in the 1530s by Henry Vlll, the government, and in 1661 attendance became mandatory or you were fined. So, “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” was written to build a separation between government and the people’s right to worship or not worship, as they see fit.
But this country was absolutely built on Christian values, one of which is freedom. God gave us free will at creation to live a life as Godly or ungodly as we choose, but the government may not infringe on our right to worship freely, not in the public square, not in school and not in our churches. Freedom of religion -- guaranteed; freedom from religion -- not guaranteed.
