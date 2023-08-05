By Richard Stallings

On June 14, the Daviess County Fiscal Court began distributing notices of changes at the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station. These changes were to take effect on July 3. The transfer station has been receiving residential waste and construction and demolition debris for nearly 30 years.

