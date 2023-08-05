On June 14, the Daviess County Fiscal Court began distributing notices of changes at the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station. These changes were to take effect on July 3. The transfer station has been receiving residential waste and construction and demolition debris for nearly 30 years.
Beginning July 3, the transfer station no longer allows for construction debris & demolition (CD&D) to be delivered in quantities larger than a pick-up truck. All loads of CD&D larger than that must go directly to the landfill in west Daviess County.
The Home Builders Association/Green River Building Industry Association represents the building and construction companies in the area, included in the membership are waste removal companies. As such, we requested a meeting with the Fiscal Court administration to better understand the purpose and objectives of the policy change.
The association’s government affairs committee and other affected members met with the Fiscal Court administrator and a county commissioner who has oversight of the landfill and transfer station on June 15. The Daviess County Fiscal Court’s concerns, that were stated, are the challenges related to safety of the users and county personnel’s inability to handle the volume of waste generated by the construction industry.
The construction industry is a vital and obviously important component of the community’s ongoing growth and success. This policy has shifted the “convenience” and effectiveness of removal of waste to the individual businesses — with only 13-days’ notice of the changes.
When the then Fiscal Court proposed and created the transfer station in 1994, a primary concern was the safety of the rural road traffic and how this would alleviate the volume of vehicles going to the landfill.
We are fortunate to have the facilities to handle not only trash, but construction debris in our community — many do not. However, this abrupt change has placed hardships on local businesses. While much of the waste removal is accomplished by efficient roll-off dumpsters operated by experienced professionals, trucks and trailers traveling much greater distances to the landfill will defeat an original objective of reducing traffic on rural roads. In addition to the increase in time to transport.
As the representative of the building industry, we propose a phased return of receiving construction waste at the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station. It does not have to be all or nothing.
We ask that the county immediately resume receiving commercial waste removal debris at the transfer station from roll-off dumpsters — it is fast and efficient. Then, review other segments of CD&D, such as dumping trucks and trailers, which will keep operators safe in their vehicles.
Eliminating the transfer station adds over an hour of travel time for many vehicles to the landfill. And with only one scale, that it is not designed for receiving such volume of traffic, it places increased costs on all projects. While the county is seeing substantial savings, those savings are expenses to the businesses and ultimately the homeowners.
Richard Stallings is executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, Inc./Green River Building Industry Association.
