Dedication to fallen servicemen greatly appreciated
During the past summer, I had the opportunity to attend three funerals where full military honors were displayed. The 21-gun salute, playing of taps, and the ceremonial folding and presentation of the flag to the family were visibly emotional and showed profound reverence to onlookers.
A true appreciation for veterans and their service to our country was on display in the attention to detail by the volunteer VFW members and the active-duty soldiers from Ft. Campbell, who made up the honor guard. Bereaved veteran families cannot thank you enough for your continued dedication to our fallen servicemen. Thank you to all honor guard participants. Stay the course!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.