At St. Lawrence Grade School, we would play marbles during recess. So, I learned at an early age that you didn’t want to lose your marbles. Apparently, the Democrats never played the game, so that is why they keep losing their marbles. Look at their policies and statements over the past year.
President Biden said in August that there is no inflation when it is actually running over 8%. The government pays for his food, housing and fuel, so he has no inflation.
Vice President Harris and DHS Secretary Mayorkas have said the border is secure and closed. With 2.1 million entering this country this year and with an increase in fentanyl, the border is not closed and secure.
Democrats say their policies of defunding the police and no cash bail will reduce crime. Then how come crime is up in these Democratic cities and people no longer feel safe?
Gov. Newsom stated that by the year 2035, no new gas cars will be sold in California. A week later he was asking residents not to charge their EVs and to turn up their thermostats because the power grid could not handle the demand.
Forty-nine Democratic senators voted to abort a baby a day before birth. If you don’t think this is murder, then maybe you have lost your marbles and your moral compass. Vote yes for Right to Life Amendment #2.
If you think these Democrats have not lost their marbles, maybe you should look for your marbles before you vote.
