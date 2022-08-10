Just when you think President Biden and his party have reached the bottom of the barrel on bad decisions, they come up with the Inflation Reduction Act at a cost of $430 billion to taxpayers. They want to add 87,000 new IRS agents. Just what we need, a bigger government and higher taxes.
The U.S. military needs 40,000 more troops and 5,000 more border guards, but they won't address this issue. So, Biden and his party are only concerned about creating a bigger government and spending more money.
