There are many takeaways from Tuesday's election in Kentucky, but it is important that we do not oversimplify the demise of Amendment 2.
Pro-choice Kentuckians will regard this as a win, as they should, but it should not be regarded as a surprise.
The reality is, Nov. 8 was not a referendum on the pro-life movement, in Kentucky or nationwide. Abortion motivated Democrats, but the economy brought out Republicans and Independents, according to Pew Research.
Republicans’ weaknesses on Tuesday can not be solely attributed to abortion anger, because their biggest victories were seemingly unaffected by it. Pro-life Republican governors in swing states won by historic margins, despite all of them having signed apparently “controversial” pro-life laws during their administration.
In many swing states, pro-choice anger was not enough to defeat pro-life incumbents. Underperformance by GOP Senate candidates reveals other factors. Candidate quality and poor messaging caused the most notable GOP losses, not the Dobbs effect.
In Kentucky, pro-life Republican majorities grew by six seats in Frankfort. The state’s Republican caucuses, the reason for our strong pro-life laws, were handed resounding victories.
Why, therefore, did Amendment 2, which was supported by all Republican legislators and four Democrats, fail? In Kentucky, this defeat can be blamed on a lack of education and understanding of both ballot measures, out-of-state pro-choice funding, and intimidation with ballot measures and complicated wording.
Seven judges will now decide abortion laws in Kentucky, but not because this conservative and pro-life commonwealth has experienced a massive pro-choice shift.
