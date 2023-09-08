The Disney company, CEO Iger, ESPN, et al., have pulled a fast one on Spectrum, and by extension, us customers. Could they have put it to fans any better than pulling the plug on Disney channels for Spectrum customers on the first week of college football?
This mega-corporation and its CEO and all the talking heads on ESPN want what Spectrum calls an excessive increase for ESPN, FX, Nat Geo, and who knows what else in order to show us Disney programming. While CEO Iger makes at least $27 million a year, and the talking heads on ESPN make just as much, with the top five commentators making nearly $50 million collectively, the Disney Corporation still wants more money from Spectrum customers.
