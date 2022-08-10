Shame on the city commissioners for voting for the boat dock and sportsplex before the senior citizens get our own center. We have waited years for a new center. What about promises made and then promises broken?

Seniors have literally died waiting for a new center, and now it looks like we will have to wait longer. They truly don’t care about us.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.