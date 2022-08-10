Shame on the city commissioners for voting for the boat dock and sportsplex before the senior citizens get our own center. We have waited years for a new center. What about promises made and then promises broken?
Seniors have literally died waiting for a new center, and now it looks like we will have to wait longer. They truly don’t care about us.
Don’t forget that we seniors raised our families here, have supported and built businesses here, paid taxes here, and we vote here. Local taxpayer money needs to support our own community, not just boaters. This town needs to step up.
The seniors in our community do our part to support our own on a limited income, and we’re just asking for what we’ve been promised and have already worked to achieve.
As for the senior center moving to the YMCA, we aren't in favor of that. We’ve already raised our children and some of us have raised our grandchildren. We want a space that’s just ours. And we don't like being told if we don't move to the YMCA, the senior center won't get any money.
Is anyone listening to us? Doesn’t anyone truly care about senior citizens? We are not asking for a handout, only what we have been promised and what we deserve.
