With the closing of Towne Square Mall looming Sept. 5, I'd like to write in consideration for all the individuals who walk at the mall. Why can’t we, the citizens of Owensboro and Daviess County, have the support of our city elected officials to keep the mall open for the people who walk there?

Evansville has Washington Square Mall specifically for individuals who walk. Does this mean that our elected officials don’t care about their constituents, especially those who would like a free indoor place to walk in order to maintain their health? It seems apparent to those of us who walk at the mall that our leaders don't care. 

