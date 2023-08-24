With the closing of Towne Square Mall looming Sept. 5, I'd like to write in consideration for all the individuals who walk at the mall. Why can’t we, the citizens of Owensboro and Daviess County, have the support of our city elected officials to keep the mall open for the people who walk there?
Evansville has Washington Square Mall specifically for individuals who walk. Does this mean that our elected officials don’t care about their constituents, especially those who would like a free indoor place to walk in order to maintain their health? It seems apparent to those of us who walk at the mall that our leaders don't care.
To us, it seems like city leaders care more about downtown Owensboro for motels and businesses and about the continued building on Kentucky 54.
The mall closure shows the priority of our elected officials and the mall owners because they're giving no consideration at all to people trying to keep their health in check. Maybe citizens should really take note of who is running for positions in the city government and carefully consider this decision during the voting process. Because, it's obvious, that no one cares.
If I could offer a solution, it would be to consider the old mall location for the new senior citizens center so that the space could also be utilized for indoor walking.
