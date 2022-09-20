Did you know that the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, located here in Owensboro, is the sole supplier of blood products to six western Kentucky hospitals and three air ambulances?

That means if you or a loved one are in the hospital for any reason and need blood it comes from right here in the community and nowhere else. It means that if you donate blood, it stays right here. Can you imagine if you or a loved one were in a crash and were rushed to the hospital and needed blood and there wasn't any? That is why donating blood to the WKRBC is so important.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.