The dog park at Legion Park is great with two separate, spacious areas for dogs to run -- one for small dogs and one for large dogs. I take my dog daily.
I noticed that a new entrance had been built at the far end. The workers said that they would also be adding fencing that would cut the dog park in half. The park wants to keep half closed all the time to make it easier to mow. It is easy to mow now. The parkkeeper just closes one side and enters through one of the gates built for that purpose. I have never noticed any unmowed grass.
