Christmas Day will be here soon once again. For me, I can hardly wait! I love to celebrate every Christmas!!
My family learned at a young age that Dec. 25 was "the day" they remember the birth of Jesus. Wow! God's son, was born of a young virgin girl named Mary. She and her husband, Joseph, had to seek shelter in a stable for Mary to have baby Jesus because that was the only place available.
Did you know Mary gave birth to "the lamb that would take away the sins of the world?" Wow! What a precious little "lamb" and "son" Jesus is! The Bible says Jesus is, "Immanuel," which means, "God with us."
I hope he is with you and your family this and every Christmas. He loves us all. Do you love Him? If so, what will your gift be to Him this Christmas? If you don't know Him, give Him yourself.
Merry Christmas everyone!
