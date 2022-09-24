Don’t let history repeat itself here
There was a man who came to power as chancellor of Germany in 1933. At the time, his nation was one of the leaders in art, literature science and architecture. It was also a Democratic nation with a free press.
He had the active support of the German officer class and millions of citizens who voted for the Nationalist Socialist German Workers’ (Nazi) Party. He was a speaker who could mesmerize his listeners. He advocated for the abolishment of the Democratic regime, which he considered incompetent and inefficient.
The man began to foment hatred toward certain groups of people. He believed in an authoritarian political system based on a leadership structure where authority flowed down from a supreme national leader.
If you think this could happen now in this country then you and all of us need to stand up and be counted because history could again repeat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.