My wife and I moved to Owensboro in 2021 looking for a new home. Last week, we came home to a piece of hate mail in our mailbox from the Daviess County Citizens 4 Decency and our new home felt less like a place we could raise a family.
Let me be clear, child abuse does happen, and the perpetrator is almost always a family member, neighbor, family friend, etc.
There is currently a cultural sickness moving through our nation of ignoring reality and instead scapegoating the LGBTQ+ community. Removing the funding for the RiverPark Center and sending flyers spewing bigotry will not solve the problem of child abuse.
It is a distraction, and it keeps resources away from real solutions. We need to solve problems and not blame marginalized groups for our societal problems.
We believe Owensboro is at a tipping point. There is a small, vocal group of people who are afraid of losing power, so they are spreading hate. They do not have to win.
I hope Owensboro makes the loving choice that supports all of our community and does not fall victim to the easy fantasy of blaming marginalized groups.
If you agree, please join us at 5 p.m. May 4 at the Daviess Fiscal Court as it reviews the budget. We will be there to let them know that we care about LGBTQ programming.
