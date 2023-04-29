In response to Jim and Barbara Barr's letter, I wondered why they blame conservatives for what has been a widely held practice for millennia, the notion that sexually explicit, lewd and bawdy entertainment does not belong in family-friendly places. The concern raised by many Owensboro citizens is that the questionable venue is next to the downtown park and has a courtyard where people can be seen.
At one time we could all agree that family entertainment and sex entertainment don't go together. I would like to ask: "Should sexually-themed entertainment be part of family entertainment?" Of course, the Barrs are entitled to their opinion. They may, in fact, believe that mixing family entertainment with sexually-explicit entertainment is the best thing since sliced bread or the invention of the wheel. Who knows?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.