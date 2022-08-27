Don’t vote for anyone who supports abortion
Even with babies crying and mothers screaming at them, Democrats couldn’t fix the baby formula shortage in a timely manner. Their answer was for women to remove their bras and breastfeed their children.
I am surprised after 49 Democratic senators voted for a bill to abort a baby a day before it is born and then Janet Yellen stated that abortions are good for the economy, the Democrats didn’t suggest that expecting mothers abort their babies to help with the formula shortage. What these senators tried to pass is pure evil.
What impact would 63 million babies that they have aborted have on our economy? Vote yes for Kentucky Constitutional No. 2. The unborn are counting on your vote.
President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are Catholic in name only. A practicing Catholic does not support abortion under any circumstances. Would this include those who vote for politicians who support abortion and church leaders who say it is okay to vote for these politicians?
I would encourage all Christians to read Ezekiel 33: 8-9, which says “If you do not speak out to dissuade the wicked from his way the wicked shall die for his guilt, but I will hold you responsible for his death”. I will not vote for anyone who supports abortion. I am not going to risk my eternity by supporting abortion because I hear eternity is for a long time. Pray daily so God will recognize your voice on judgment day.
