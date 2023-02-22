Reader’s Write

Rich Jorn, director of the RiverPark Center, is an unelected official who makes big decisions with our tax money. He justified his drag shows in the Ghostlight Lounge as an example of “something for everyone.” What’s next? Perhaps talented exotic dancers could be given a stripper night. You may say, “That’s impossible,” but two years ago, a drag show was considered impossible. Evil is always advancing unless it is opposed. Wake up churches!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.