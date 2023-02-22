Rich Jorn, director of the RiverPark Center, is an unelected official who makes big decisions with our tax money. He justified his drag shows in the Ghostlight Lounge as an example of “something for everyone.” What’s next? Perhaps talented exotic dancers could be given a stripper night. You may say, “That’s impossible,” but two years ago, a drag show was considered impossible. Evil is always advancing unless it is opposed. Wake up churches!
Mayor Tom Watson tells us, “If you don’t like it, don’t support it.” That’s like saying, “We are releasing chlorine gas into the atmosphere, don’t breathe.” The First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion. The tax-dollars of Bible-believing Christians shouldn’t sponsor reprehensible “entertainment.”
Romans Chapter 1 describes a sick and dying society. When people stop honoring God for who He is, they worship idols. They lose the natural desires inherent in our two genders and begin to switch roles. God gives up such a society to its own lusts. The Bible is clear that there are two genders and that marriage is between one man and one woman. All other sexual liaisons are sin.
The good news is that Jesus Christ offers salvation through His blood. His pardon is for city officials, drag queens and the rest of us. All are sinners who need a savior. Repent and call upon Jesus Christ. (Romans 10:13) Contact your pastor, city officials and the RiverPark Center concerning this erosion in morality.
