The announcement this week that Bell Bank of Fargo, North Dakota, will open a mortgage servicing office in the Alorica Building, 235 Frederica St., this summer was just another example of what looks like a very good year for the local economy.
In case you missed it, Bell Bank will create a $50 million impact in the community, Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said this week.
The bank expects to have 37 employees by the end of the year and 178 by the end of 2026.
Work is getting underway on the $10.8-million Big Rivers Electric Corp. headquarters at 710 W. Second St. — just west of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners.
When it’s completed, the new building will bring 120 Big Rivers’ employees into the downtown workforce.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Development, said recently that Gulfstream and other Matt Hayden-owned companies will begin work on $100-million worth of construction in downtown this year, including the Big Rivers’ building, which Hayden’s Envision Contractors is building.
The biggest piece will be a five-story, $50-million-plus Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, the attached six-story, 79-unit Brio Apartment Homes and a 245-vehicle parking garage across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
Ray said a 101-unit apartment complex will also be under construction downtown in 2022 “within three blocks” of the new hotel and apartment complex.
Big Rivers is also planning a $30 million operations center — a joint project with Kenergy Corp. — just east of the Green River Area Development District offices that will employ about 145 workers.
Ellis Entertainment announced plans last year to construct a 60,000-square-foot entertainment venue in the Towne Square Mall area that will feature 600 historical racing machines, simulcast wagering and a sports-themed restaurant.
The cost of that project was pegged at $16.7 million.
Ray said Gulfstream also plans to start construction this year on more than 700,000 square feet of warehouse space on Kentucky 603, the road that runs from U.S. 60 past Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to Kentucky 144.
In Gateway Commons, he said the company plans to build a strip center and a Five Below store next to Burlington.
And it looks like a gas station may be under construction there in 2022 too, Ray said.
Johnson said six projects worth more than $2.5 billion are being considered for locations in Daviess County.
Two of the projects made site visits in September and October, she said.
Unless something goes wrong, 2022 should be a great year for the local economy.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
