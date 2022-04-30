I’ve written about a lot of changes in Owensboro in the past 50 years.
Most of them were good.
Some weren’t.
But here are five things — some no longer with us — that really changed Owensboro and the way we feel about ourselves.
• Yeah, it was imploded 13 years ago, but the Executive Inn Rivermont really put Owensboro on the map when it opened in October 1977.
When it opened with its seven-story atrium, people said they couldn’t believe they were in Owensboro.
The Big E made us feel important and believe in ourselves.
Soon, people were coming to Owensboro to see acts like Johnny Cash, Tom Jones and Dolly Parton in the Showroom Lounge.
Owensboro went from hosting 20 conventions a year to 125 overnight.
• If you weren’t there when Towne Square Mall opened on March 1, 1978, you can’t believe how exciting that was.
It was the biggest enclosed mall in western Kentucky at the time.
An estimated 5,000 people crowded into the 450,000-square-foot mall on opening day, backing up traffic for 25 blocks.
The mall became the cornerstone of what became “South Frederica,” for a time the city’s largest retail and dining area.
And it was the place to go to see and be seen.
• The opening of the RiverPark Center on Sept. 12, 1992, continued what the Executive Inn started — making Owensboro feel like a much bigger place.
The grand opening gala, featuring John Denver and Florence Henderson, brought politicians and business leaders to town from across the state.
And it led to the creation of Friday After 5, the 16-week series of free music along the riverfront.
Like the Executive Inn, the RiverPark Center felt like it belonged in a much bigger town.
• The growth of the Kentucky 54 shopping and dining district was much slower in developing than the big buildings.
But it changed the way we shop and eat.
The area between U.S. 60 and Philpot was just farmland until 1976 when Thompson Homes started work on Thorobred East.
In 1981, Massie-Clarke Development Co. started Villa Point, that area’s first shopping center.
Today, Kentucky 54 is the fastest-growing area in Daviess County.
And its stores and restaurants have surpassed south Frederica.
• Downtown basically died in 1978, when the mall opened.
But it has really been transformed in the past decade.
Nearly half a billion dollars have been invested there.
Two new hotels have been built and a third is on the way.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum attracts fans from several countries.
By the end of the year, they say construction will have begun on between 180 and 225 apartments.
The Owensboro Convention Center is drawing large conventions again.
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has had its corporate offices there for awhile and Big Rivers Electric Corp. is building its new headquarters there.
Downtown basically ended at Frederica Street for many years.
Now, it keeps growing to the west.
And odds are, it will continue to grow in that direction.
We’ve had a lot of two-steps-forward and one-step-back moments.
But it’s been an exciting half century.
Glad I got to see it.
