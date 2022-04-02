In the past decade, nearly half a billion dollars has been spent in downtown Owensboro.
Two major projects are under construction there now.
And buildings have been selling for more than their assessed value.
But I was looking at some of the stories I wrote 50 years ago and times were tough for downtown in February 1972.
Jim Tinius, the property valuation administrator, was concerned because property values downtown had dropped substantially.
And the lower value was hurting the city’s tax base, he said.
Bob Laswell, a Realtor, told me that if the mayor and commissioners would get behind renovations and secure some federal money, property values downtown might double.
He said downtown merchants had seen sales increases of between 15% and 20% in 1971.
And business was still good down there.
After all, rents hadn’t increased in 10 years.
But Wesleyan Park Plaza had opened in 1964 with plenty of easy parking.
And downtown was beginning to feel the pinch.
Tinius said some buildings were still selling for above their assessed value, but he said too many property owners had let their buildings deteriorate.
Peter MacDonald, chairman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce’s Civic Improvement Committee, said downtown as a whole had undergone a 65% depreciation.
George Hettinger, city housing code inspector, had inspected 92 buildings in a 10-block area downtown that winter.
More than half were vacant, deteriorated or dilapidated.
A 1969 report had found that only 19 of 113 commercial buildings in the area around downtown were structurally sound.
City merchants were proposing a downtown walkway with sidewalks extended into the parking areas and benches along the sidewalks from Crittenden to Frederica streets.
That didn’t happen back then, but it’s basically what we have now.
Harder times were coming for downtown, though.
In 1978, Towne Square Mall opened and most downtown merchants moved out there.
In the next decade, grass was growing in the cracks in the sidewalks along Second Street.
In 2009, a master plan for downtown was adopted.
And just look at it now.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.