“This is the weirdest ‘lection I’ve ever seen,” Axe said as he sipped his coffee at Axe’s True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe.
“Fits right in with the weirdest year I’ve ever seen,” Bubba said. “And I’ve seen a lotta years.”
“I mean I done voted nearly a month ago,” Axe said. “And I keep gettin’ them robo calls askin’ me to vote fer somebody. I couldn’t if I wanted to. Is this ‘lection ever gonna end?”
“When we flush that creature outta the White House,” Albino Alice the barber said.
“You wish,” Possum said. “Biden’s a socialist. He’s got dementia. And he’s old.”
“So,” Alice said. “Trump’s all them things ‘cept he’s a fascist.”
“Make it all go away, please,” Axe said. “Will this ever end?”
“Nope,” Bubba said. “Whoever loses is gonna say it weren’t fair. The other side cheated. And we’ll be listenin’ to the argyments for the next four years.”
“And probably the next four after that,” Axe sighed. “I miss the days when I could not think ‘bout Warshington fer days on end.”
“Those were the days,” Bubba said. “We didn’t realize how good we had it.”
“I see where Trump says he ended COVID in his first term,” Alice said. “How delusional can you git?”
“Term ain’t over yet,” Possum said. “We’ve rounded the corner and the vaccine will be here any day.”
“I thought it was all a hoax,” Alice said. “And it will go away after the ‘lection.”
“It’s gonna go away,” Possum said. “It’s all ‘bout the fake news media.”
“I’m thinkin’ ‘bout retirin’,” Axe said. “Get me a little cabin out in the woods somewheres with no TV and become a hermit. Bet that would be relaxin’.”
“Yeah,” Bubba said. “But you’d get tard of it pretty quick. You know this has been the easiest year to vote I’ve ever seen. Early in-person votin’. Mail-in ballots. Drop boxes if you don’t trust the mail. There ain’t no excuse not to vote this year.”
“Yeah,” Axe said. “But some folks still won’t. And they’ll spend the next four years complain’. I’d like to wring their necks.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.