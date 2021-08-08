The recent controversy over the “Outer Loop,” a proposal that the state was studying before deciding to abandon the idea, made me think about I-66.
Anyone still remember that one?
In May 1989, when officials first started talking about I-66, it was a 21st century dream — a 2,400-mile highway that would cost an estimated $12 billion to $15 billion and pass through 43 cities in 11 states from California to Washington, D.C.
They talked about an interstate highway with no speed limit — big trucks running 100 mph across Kentucky — a six-lane road running from coast to coast with a rail in the middle for high-speed bullet trains.
How people would get on and off trains in the middle of a six-lane road with no speed limit was never mentioned.
Critics complained from the beginning that the number designation on the proposed interstate was wrong.
I-66 should technically be north of I-64 — not south, they said.
But the name “66” was designed to evoke memories of the fabled “Route 66” — U.S. 66, which ran from Chicago to Los Angeles — an icon of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Originally, Kentucky wanted to upgrade both the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway and the Martha Layne Collins Blue Grass Parkway to interstate standards.
They would join with a section of I-24 in far western Kentucky, a short stretch of I-65 near Elizabethtown and I-64 from Lexington to West Virginia to become part of the planned I-66.
That would have been a lot cheaper.
But then, in the ‘90s, when the economy was booming, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, a Somerset Republican, saw a chance to create a new interstate highway through his district in eastern Kentucky.
He said the proposed interstate would “provide Kentuckians with a new east-west highway, stretching from the coalfields of eastern Kentucky to the cornfields of western Kentucky. I-66 will provide our citizens with better access to health care, open our communities to tourists and travel dollars and provide additional supply lines for the new businesses we are working to attract.”
By 2002, the state’s plans called for building a new interstate highway through the Cumberland Mountains near Pikeville, upgrading the 59-mile Hal Rogers Parkway between Hazard and London to interstate standards, building a new 27-mile interstate highway between London and Somerset, upgrading the 88-mile Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway and building a new section of interstate beside U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 between Bowling Green and the Mississippi River.
Costs were projected to run into the billions.
In 1996, then-Gov. Paul Patton said, “If any of us live to drive on 10 miles of (Interstate 66) in Kentucky, we’ll be lucky.”
Turns out, he was right.
