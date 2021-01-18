If Martin Luther King Jr. had not been assassinated, standing on the balcony of his hotel room, would we be remembering him today?
Why does it take so much?
If Botham Jean had not been shot and killed in his own home, would people still be infuriated that a Black man in this country can be an upstanding citizen, yet, he is still not safe in his own home?
If George Floyd had not been pinned down, pleading for his life, gasping for air, would people have recognized the pulverizing injustices holding down the Black community?
If a pandemic had not ripped through our nation, taking lives, shutting down businesses, and sending us home — leaving us with nowhere to go and nothing to focus on but avoiding tragedy and death itself — would we have even made the time to know the names of those listed above?
In his final speech prior to assassination in 1968, MLK, in a quote that sadly seems to transcend time, said:
“And another reason that I’m happy to live in this period is that we have been forced to a point where we are going to have to grapple with the problems that men have been trying to grapple with through history, but the demands didn’t force them to do it.”
The past year has presented demands that have forced us to confront our problems. The past year has forced us not to merely grapple with our problems, but this past year has forced us to see firsthand the harrowing reality of our failure to give freely to every man the very words we use in our Constitution to protect this country’s freedom.
Why does it take so much?
MLK was assassinated on April 4, 1968; in 1983, legislation was passed to formally dedicate a day to Dr. King — 15 years after his assassination. Now, here, 38 years later, we are taking another step to recognize the magnitude of MLK day. Our circumstances this year and the tragedies that have occurred have demanded — forced — us to square up with our dysfunction. We have been forced to acknowledge the disparities that exist between the wealth, education and even justice in the Black and white communities. Our hands have been forced.
There is no clear answer as to what exactly it is we must do to get to the point of unity, but it is clear we still have a long way to go. There will be big steps, small steps and scary, daring decisions required to stand up for what is right, speak for those who cannot speak for themselves, to look yourself squarely in the mirror and know, that as an individual, you can no longer turn a blind eye or plead ignorance to the shortcomings of our nation — to acknowledge, for your future, your children’s future you must value justice for the next person as much as you value your own.
As we recognize this holiday, and celebrate Dr. King, let us not take rest and reprieve. We simply have no time to wait or watch anymore. This holiday is a day to demonstrate that we will not accept things the way they are and we will no longer be bystanders or comply with ignorance.
As MLK repeated in his final speech, “But I wouldn’t stop there.” We will also not stop here. Until there is a world where racism, hate and injustice do not exist and are not tolerated and accepted, we will not stop. On this day, recognize that we are not here to rest — we are here to press forward — to reclaim and restore to every person every last piece of freedom, justice and peace to which he is entitled.
Jennifer Walker-Crawford graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 2017 with a B.A. in accounting. She is a certified public accountant in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.