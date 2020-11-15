You may not have voted for Joe Biden to be our next president.
You might not even like Joe Biden.
But he knows more about Owensboro than any man who has ever sat behind that desk in the Oval Office.
His sister-in-law — Sara Jones Biden — is an Owensboro native.
The late U.S. Sen. Wendell H. Ford of Owensboro was a personal friend.
And Biden has spoken in Owensboro twice in the past 14 years.
The new First Lady — Jill Biden — spoke at Owensboro Community & Technical College’s graduation in 2014.
And I like the connection we have to the new First Family.
Biden came to Owensboro in 2006 to rally the troops for the Democratic Party at the Wendell H. Ford Democratic Dinner at the Sportscenter.
I had a chance to interview him that night.
He stood there with his hand on my shoulder for the whole interview.
Biden likes to touch people.
“I have never seen the American public more sober and serious,” he said that night.
Health care costs, Biden said, were up 67%.
People were having trouble finding enough money to send their children to college.
“And 46 million Americans — most of whom work two jobs — have no health insurance,” Biden said. “They look at the ceiling and pray to God each night that they don’t have a serious illness.”
The middle class, he said, “is getting killed.”
Biden said, “I believe with every fiber in my being that this country is ready to do great things. We can literally change the world.”
Biden, then-the vice president, returned in 2015 to speak at Ford’s funeral at First Baptist Church.
“My name is Joe Biden,” he said, as he reached the pulpit, “and I was Wendell Ford’s friend.”
Ford, Biden said, “has been an important part of our family for a long time. He gave Sara Jones Biden, from Owensboro, her first job on the Hill when she graduated from Duke Law School, and that’s how she met my brother Jimmy.”
Yeah, I like having a president who knows where Owensboro is.
