Boy, I miss the days when you went to bed on Election Day knowing who the new president was.
Somebody said this year is like having a rain delay in the seventh game of the World Series.
Or waiting for a baby to be born after the due date.
Hopefully, by the time you read this, we’ll know who’s going to be living in the White House next year.
But as I’m writing this, everybody is still tense, waiting for the final word.
Hope it’s not like 2000, when it took action by the U.S. Supreme Court to finally decide it on Dec. 12.
Anyway, here are a few thoughts on Tuesday’s election.
Congratulations to everyone who ran for local office here.
All the campaigns were based on the candidates’ ideas and background.
I didn’t hear any negative campaigning.
And that’s something to be proud of.
Daviess County remains firmly in Trump Country.
He racked up 30,922 votes here this year — 63.11% of the vote.
Four years ago, Trump got 28,907 votes here — 63.14% of the vote.
But Joe Biden did better than Hillary Clinton.
Biden got 17,107 votes — 34.92% of the vote.
Clinton got 14,163 votes — 30.94%.
Fewer people voted for third-, fourth- and fifth party candidates this year.
Some parts of the country saw a record turnout of voters this year.
We didn’t.
We had a turnout of 63.3% four years ago.
And a 63.02% turnout this year.
A total of 28,943 eligible voters didn’t take the time to vote even with all the options this year.
Some people essentially voted “none of the above” for president.
Libertarian Jo Jorgensen got 664 votes; Independent Kanye West got 165 and Independent Brock Pierce got 96.
In the race for Second District congressman, U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie beat Democrat Hank Linderman 32,264 to 14,695.
But Libertarian Robert Lee Perry drew 1,072 and Populist Lewis Carter got 372.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell beat Democrat Amy McGrath 27,986 to 18,213.
But Libertarian Brad Barron drew 2,801 dissatisfied voters.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
