I have a Super Power!
On Thursday, Aug. 26, we will celebrate the 101st anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which finally opened the way for women to vote.
After a long and often bitter fight, women got the super power of the vote. Not all would use it, some still don’t, but it has helped women run for and be elected to office, to choose and influence leaders at every level, and secure some of that elusive equality we still seek.
On Thursday, August 26, women and allies will parade from the Owensboro Museum of Science and History to the courthouse square where we will have music, speakers, proclamations and a celebration.
Last year’s 100th anniversary was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, it is still with us, but like women throughout the state and country, we are inviting you to come help us observe women’s right to vote and equal justice under the law.
It is outside on the courthouse lawn, but we still request that you wear masks and observe social distancing. The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the OMSH and march down Second Street to the courthouse.
We are asking women to wear white as the suffragists did, and there will be Women Vote sashes available. If your group would like to participate in the parade, please contact me.
The keynote speaker will be Ms. Marcia Milby Ridings, the first female president of the Kentucky Bar Association. She will talk about women and the law. We will recognize women holding elective office and the suffragists who led Daviess County in the fight for the vote.
We will also be re-dedicating the memorial to Louise Gasser Kirtely, Daviess County’s First Lady of the Law. She was the first woman attorney in the county; first woman judge in Daviess County, first woman elected to the Kentucky General Assembly from Daviess County, and the first woman president of the Daviess County Bar Association. She was one of only two women in her law school class at University of Louisville. If you knew her, come and say a few words in her honor.
This event is sponsored by the Owensboro Branch of the American Association of University Women (of which Louise Gasser Kirtley was a founder), The Daviess County Bar Association (of which she was first female president), the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, Daviess Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro.
Please come and help celebrate Ms. Kirtley’s achievements and example, and all the women who run for office, vote and work for equality.
