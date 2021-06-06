It’s been a long 15 months.
We wore marks, socially distanced, stayed away from crowds and learned to do virtual hugs and handshakes.
Weddings were postponed.
Funerals were restricted in the number of mourners who could gather.
Schools went online for much of the time.
And for a time, it seemed like the coronavirus was just getting worse every week.
It was the “new normal.”
And some predicted that we would never return to the “old normal.”
But they underestimated us.
Friday is the last day for masks.
The last day for social distancing.
The last day to avoid large crowds.
It’s a day to celebrate that we made it.
Of course, coronavirus hasn’t gone away.
And it may never go away — any more than the flu has.
But so far, it looks like the vaccines are controlling it.
Some choose not to get the shots.
And that’s their right.
Some choose to continue to wear masks and socially distance.
And that’s their right.
But the “old normal” is coming back.
And it’s really been around for a couple of weeks already.
It just won’t be official until Friday.
I’m vaccinated.
But I carry a mask in my pocket.
If others around me are wearing masks, I put it on.
If it makes people more comfortable, I’ll wear it around them.
I’ve been shaking hands for a couple of weeks now.
And it feels good.
Senior citizen centers re-open on Friday.
Restaurants and bars return to full capacity.
Festivals are returning with crowds.
Funerals and weddings will be like they were before.
We’ve made it through the worst pandemic in a century.
And that’s important
to celebrate.
But it’s also important to remember that not all of us did.
The Green River District Health Department reported last week that 10,642 people in Daviess County — roughly one person in 10 — had COVID-19 at some point in the past 15 months.
It said that 352 of them were hospitalized — which is fortunately very low.
But 186 of us died.
We need to remember them as we celebrate life returning to what was the “old normal” — and now is simply “normal.”
We made it.
Congratulations.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.