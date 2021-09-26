“This dang virus ain’t ever gonna go away,” Albino Alice the barber said as she sat glumly in the barber chair in Axe’s True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe.
“Not if folks don’t get the dang shots,” Axe said, sipping his lukewarm coffee. “That thang’s still got too many folks to feed on.”
“Well, don’t look at me,” Possum said. “You know I got the dang shot so the grandkids wouldn’t keep pesterin’ me. But it’s a personal decision.”
“Think about it this way,” Bubba said. “Them little kids can’t get vaccinated. So, an unvaccinated person could spread this thang to them. That ain’t right.”
“Let’s talk ‘bout sumpin else,” Possum said. “How ‘bout that debacle in Afghanistan? You ever see anything so disgraceful.”
“Yep,” Axe said. “Just like when we pulled outta Vietnam. We was in both places too long. You gotta end these things sometime.”
“It was Biden’s fault,” Possum said.
“It was,” Bubba said. “And it was Bush’s fault and Obama’s fault and Trump’s fault. They all made mistakes. It was 20 years of mistakes and corruption. And a lotta good men and women died over there. And a lot more came back badly wounded.”
“One nice thing ‘bout this year,” Axe said. “We ain’t got no ‘lections to argue ‘bout in Kentucky. I got a lot less heartburn today than I did this time last year.”
“I’ve come to enjoy social distancing,” Alice said. “Course, I gotta git close to cut hair. But otherwise, I like folks stayin’ six feet away from me.”
“You think wearin’ them masks does any good?” Possum asked.
“I don’t know,” Bubba said. “But they don’t hurt nothin’. I still git a thrill when I walk into a bank with my mask on.”
“You would,” Alice said. “None of you guys has grown up yet.”
“I went in the bank the other day with my mask on,” Axe said. “And none of them tellers was wearin’ theirs. I thought somebody was gonna trip the alarm on me.”
“Well,” Bubba said. “At least things is bettern they was last year. And we can only hope that next year will be better.”
“Amen to that,” Axe said.
Keith Lawrenece, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.