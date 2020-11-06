David Edds never gave up on lighting our bridge

This picture was on the front page of the M-I September 29, 1995. Here’s the story behind it.
Struggling financially and with membership down to about 10 people, Downtown Owensboro, Inc.’s troubles didn’t matter to a guy with a dream. Beginning with our early meetings at Pinocchio’s (now the Enclave), David Edds always shared his vision of putting lights on our bridge. Every meeting.
He even built a toy blue bridge out of popsicle sticks, decorated it with tiny Christmas lights and met with downtown businesses hoping the miniature toy would help him land sponsors for his vision. That wasn’t working.
He tried to get people to “adopt” individual bridge light bulbs for $500. That wasn’t working well either.
After months of work, David wasn’t even halfway to the goal. But he didn’t give up.
David then announced a ridiculously wacky idea to us and our Executive Director, John Froehlich.
“I know we’re only about halfway to paying for the lights, but I think we should have a news conference and announce that we are going to “light the bridge” anyway! We’ll get the media to cover us because we’ll have the news conference ACTUALLY ON TOP OF THE BRIDGE!”
That should give you some idea of David’s passion for his dream.
Somehow, he pulled it off, got the bridge lane closed off, got permission for us to climb ON TOP and then talked us into getting ON TOP OF THE BRIDGE with him for the news conference.
The next day the picture and story was on the front page of the Messenger-Inquirer.
After the Messenger-Inquirer picture and story appeared, sponsors started getting on board. The remaining $500 bulbs sold to supportive citizens and families. Even a 3rd grade class pooled their money and bought a bulb.
A widow called David and said, “My late husband helped to build the bridge and I want to donate $5,000 to help light it.”
The city pitched in and OMU agreed to help and even pay for the electricity. Everything and everyone came together.
At midnight, as 1995 turned into 1996, David stood with several thousand people in the cold as we watched a necklace of lights outlining the top of the Blue Bridge shine in the midnight darkness.
Every night that followed was extra special if you were in sight of the bridge.
Then, in 2013, the lights were turned off.
More than seven years later, on Friday, the city will again turn on Owensboro’s front porch light and it will again become our signature welcoming icon.
It will look a lot different than the miniature one made of popsicle sticks and tiny Christmas lights. The new LED lighting would be beyond David’s imagination.
I believe Friday night’s brightest light will be the shining spirit of the founding father of Owensboro’s bridge lighting effort, the visionary and champion of lighting our bridge, David Edds.
Thank you David. We’ll be toasting you Friday night.
Kirk Kirkpatrick is a community volunteer and supporter and is the only person to be named by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce as “Member of the Year” three times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.