“The grass is growin’, flowers are bloomin’ and the birds are singin’,” Bubba said as he settled in the barber chair at Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe. “Sure glad spring finally got here.”
“Yeah,” Axe said, as he sipped his coffee. “And COVID finally seems like it’s on the run. Sure hope another one of them variants don’t pop up.”
“We need to go into Ukraine and kick them Rooskies’ butts,” Possum said.
“Way to bring the mood down,” Axe sighed.
“’We ain’t gonna do nothin’,” Albino Alice the barber said. “We gonna stay right here and sleep in our nice warm beds. What you mean is we oughta send some young men and women in there.”
“It’s just like it was in ’38 when we didn’t stop Hitler,” Possum said.
“One big difference,” Axe said. “Hitler didn’t have no nuclear missiles pointed at us. That Pootin is gettin’ old and it looks like he might want to take the world with him when he goes.”
“You know, I feel bad fer a lot of them Russian people,” Bubba said. “They don’t really have fair ’lections over there and a lot of them don’t like Putin or his war.”
“And we got people over here supportin’ Russia and callin’ Pootin a genius,” Alice said. “People like a former president.”
“He was misquoted,” Possum said. “That ain’t what he meant.”
“If people said somethin’ like that about Hitler, they’d of been in prison,” Alice said.
“Actually, I think a lot of Americans did like Hitler before the war,” Axe said. “When we got in the war, they started denyin’ it like Peter denied Jesus.”
“We got too many of these Pootin lovers runnin’ loose now,” Alice said. “We need to round ‘em up.”
“We need to be careful ‘bout roundin’ people up,” Bubba said. “Democracy is too fragile. We gotta protect everbody’s rights.”
“I guess,” Alice said. “But some of these people just make me so mad!”
