I know the intentions are good as the Owensboro City Commission considers lowering the hours that young people have to be off the streets from 1 a.m. to something earlier.
I know they’re concerned about late night shootings, which have escalated alarmingly in recent months.
But to me, this is just feel-good legislation.
It sounds good.
It sounds like we’re doing something.
But it probably won’t make a dime’s bit of difference.
If you’re going out to shoot somebody, you’re not going to worry about a curfew violation.
The Owensboro Police Department recently said that its officers issued 46 citations for curfew violations between 2019 and 2021.
Of those, 42 were dismissed in court.
Of the three violations where parents were fined, one received a $25 fine and three received $50 fines.
Is that really worth prosecuting?
When I was a kid, back in the stone age, my parents wanted me home by midnight, when I had a date.
I assume that even during the pandemic, kids still date.
We don’t need to put a curfew too early.
And many teens work at night.
When my son was in high school, he sometimes worked until 11 p.m. or later.
Yes, there’s an exemption for that.
But being stopped by the police is scary, especially when you’re a kid.
To me, this brings back memories of the Great Pooper Scooper Debate of 2003.
People were walking their dogs and letting them do their business on other people’s lawns or in public parks.
So, those outraged by the lack of courtesy persuaded the city commission to require dog walkers to pick up the feces or face a fine of between $25 and $100.
Get tough on crime.
Police said enforcing the ordinance would take away from more important matters.
But we had a law on the books and everyone relaxed, even though you never heard of anybody being cited for the offense.
Let’s face it, people who obey the law, will comply.
Those who don’t, won’t.
Do we really need more feel-good legislation?
