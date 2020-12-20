I was walking past a little church one evening and I saw him standing there beside a worn Nativity scene.
He looked like he may have been from the Middle East.
Israel maybe.
He didn’t look much like his pictures.
But somehow, I recognized him.
So, I walked over.
“I’m surprised you haven’t give up on us by now,” I said. “We seem to get worse every year.”
“You should have seen some of the generations that came before you,” he said. “Many of them
were worse.”
“It seems that hate is so much easier than love,” I said. “You told us to love each other. But so many people can’t seem to do it.”
He opened his hand.
“Love is like an open hand,” he said. “It lets down your defenses and makes you vulnerable. But it feels so good when someone reaches out their hand and takes yours — once the COVID is over.”
He continued, “Hate is like a closed fist. It protects you from hurt. But it closes your soul to the joy of God and mankind. You have to give love a chance.”
It made sense to me.
But, I said, “Why do so many of the ones who have taken your name continue to hate?”
“They’re weak,” he said. “Like all of you. It’s a struggle. But you can’t stop trying. It’s too important.”
“This COVID,” I said. “It’s really made life difficult for so many this year.”
“But think how much better things will be when you get it under control,” he said. “You will enjoy things you took for granted, things like hugs and being with others, so much more when it’s under control. And you will get it under control.”
“How soon will that be?” I asked.
“That’s up to you and your leaders,” he said. “You control the future. You control your destiny. But I have faith in you.”
I stood there in the cold, thinking about that.
Thinking about our world and all of our problems.
“Thank you,” I said. “We don’t deserve it. But thank you for believing in us.”
He smiled and walked away.
“Happy Birthday!,” I said, as I watched him go.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
