Kentucky has a number of public (taxpayer funded) pension systems for its various public sector employees. The oldest, the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System (KTRS), was established in 1938. The Kentucky Employees Retirement System (KERS) was established in 1956, followed by the County Employees Retirement System (CERS) and the State Police Retirement System (SPRS) in 1958. The newest system is the Judicial Form Retirement System (JFRS), comprised of the Judicial Retirement Plan (JRP) established in 1960 and the Legislators Retirement Plan (LRP) established in 1980. The names of the plans speak largely to whom they cover.
These plans were established as "defined benefit" plans, meaning the employer promises the employee a predictable level of benefits in retirement based on their age when they retire, how many years they worked, their highest salary averaged over a number of years and a handful of other factors. In all defined benefit plans the financial risk rests on the employer which, with public employers, puts the ultimate risk on taxpayers.
Defined benefit plans are considered financially healthy when their projected assets (funds) equal or exceed their promised benefits (liabilities). However, when the promised benefits (liabilities) exceed the projected assets (funds calculated to be available in the future to pay benefits) the plan is determined to have unfunded liabilities and be unhealthy. The larger the unfunded liabilities the less healthy the plan.
Kentucky's public pension systems are very unhealthy.
How did they get so unhealthy? There are lots of factors.
Some of them include overly optimistic assumptions when the plans were established, inaccurate assumptions when benefits were added or enhanced along the way, failure of the state to make their full annual payments to KERS for almost two decades, 10 years of historically low interest rates, conservative investment strategies in the early years, decreasing numbers of active employees over the past 15 years, the state's inability to come up with anywhere near the estimated (conservatively) $30 to $40 billion necessary to make the systems healthy and the unwillingness of public employee groups to make reasonable concessions in current benefit levels as the unfunded liabilities grew. Add to this changing political dynamics in Frankfort and continuing uncertain economic times and any Kentuckian can see how we got here.
Where We Are Now
The most unhealthy of Kentucky's plans is KERS, which is currently 87.1% underfunded. The least unhealthy of Kentucky's plans is KTRS, which is currently 44% underfunded.
The total unfunded liabilities for all public pension systems was estimated, conservatively, at between $30-40 billion at the end of 2018. This, despite the current governor and legislature being the first to fully fund the state's annually required contribution to the pension plans in more than two decades.
Kentucky's public pension plans have exceptional benefits when compared to almost every private sector pension in the Commonwealth. Public employees can retire younger, receive a greater percentage of their final salary as retirement income and a higher portion of their retiree health insurance paid for than almost any private sector retirees. In the beginning this seemed justifiable because public sector employees historically made lower wages than their private sector counterparts. In the last two decades, however, those disparities have largely disappeared.
Surprisingly, a 2007 analysis by the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet revealed that public sector employees had a similar to higher average wage than the private sector average in almost every Kentucky labor market. This is not to say that ALL public positions are paid the same or more than their private sector counterparts nor that all are paid well. Teachers and social workers, for example, continue to make wages arguably below the difficulty and importance of their role.
Especially noteworthy is that public pensions and the benefits they promise are believed by many to be protected by an "inviolable contract." This essentially means once an employee is promised a benefit, that benefit may never be reduced. Significant numbers of policy-makers, however, question the broad application of the "inviolable contract" to all promised benefits. All agree that the legislature can change pension benefits for future employees and has done so on at least five occasions over the past 15 years. The results of these changes should begin to materialize in 2031 and the impact of all of them will increase and compound every year thereafter.
The greatest challenge, then, is the next 12 years. Can the plans survive until previous legislative fixes start positively impacting the unfunded liability? If so, how?
What May Be Ahead and Why It Matters
Looking forward, Kentucky's various public pension systems have a treacherous path ahead. The healthiest pension fund (KTRS) has only slightly more than half of the funds it projects it will need to provide the benefits it promised to Kentucky's teachers. The most unhealthy plan has less than 15% of the funds it projects will be needed to provide the benefits promised to hundreds of thousands of public employees and affiliates.
Worse, they are in this position with the stock market at near record high levels and roughly 10 years since our last recession (which historically occur every 7 years, on average.) The number of active employees in state government is down more than 10,000 since the early 2000's, which means the number of active employees to non-active employees and retirees is inching toward the tipping point when there will be more people drawing from the system than contributing to it.
What most citizens don't yet realize is that they are responsible for the unfunded liabilities in CERS and KTRS through their taxes in their county as well as those in KERS through their state taxes. Jessamine County, for example, just enacted a 10% tax on all insurance premiums paid in the county largely to cover their increased employer pension contributions for all eligible county employees. This is just the beginning.
State government doesn't have the funds to eliminate the $30-40 billion dollar unfunded liability. Lobbying groups representing public employees know this and yet have not been willing to make reasonable and meaningful concessions on current benefits. Many say raise the funds. Taxpayers do not have enough additional capacity to dent the unfunded liability even if tax rates were raised to the highest in the nation. Further, if we raise taxes like Illinois it will similarly hurt the state's economy by encouraging employers and their tax-paying employees to relocate to surrounding states with better funded public pensions and lower income tax rates.
Those who suggest expanding gambling or legalizing marijuana will pay for pensions are ignoring the reality that they won't. Last year, Instant Racing in the Commonwealth generated more than $2 billion dollars in gross revenue for the tracks and casinos yet only $30 million for the state's general fund. From a public policy standpoint, counting on these as a solution is a bad bet for public pensions.
In the face of all of this, public employee groups will continue to be faced with pressure to make reasonable, relatively minimal, benefit concessions while public employers continue to face the pressure of paying historic amounts into their pension systems. It is also not unlikely that some group of taxpayers will file a class-action lawsuit challenging the "inviolable contract" and seek relief from the mounting tax burden imposed on them to provide pension benefits for public employees that they, themselves, have never had nor will ever get.
There are no easy answers or simple solutions. Only difficult decisions ahead.
Brian Crall was state representative for the 13th District, which covers all of Daviess County, from 1995-2004. He served as deputy secretary of the Governor's Executive Cabinet, 2004-2006; secretary of personnel, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet, 2006-2007; board member, Kentucky Retirement Systems, 2006-2007; board member, Kentucky Deferred Compensation Board. 2006-2007; and chairman of the Governor's Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Employee Pensions, 2007.
