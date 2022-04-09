More than 2,500 years ago, Heraclitus, the Greek philosopher said, “Change is the only constant in life.”
It’s still true today.
Two of our biggest festivals will be changing in 2023.
The International Bar-B-Q Festival is raising money to, hopefully, let it become more of a national — and maybe even international — attraction.
That means some things will change.
And some of us will probably miss the ones that go away.
But the festival committee plans to keep the festival, created in 1979, alive and healthy.
This week, Billy and Kathy Reid announced that this year will be the final Apple Festival at their orchard.
It had gotten too big for them through the years, they said.
So, the festival will move to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in 2023.
All of the elements of the festival are expected to continue at the new location.
But it won’t be in the orchard.
And people will miss that.
The important thing though is that both of these major festivals will continue — and hopefully grow.
We’ve seen a lot of festivals come and go here through the years.
After all, from 1989 to 2014, Owensboro branded itself as “Kentucky’s Festival City.”
Here are a few of the festivals — some of them quite large — that have come and gone during the past 30 years.
Owensboro Summer Fest, African American Cultural Festival, Square Dance Festival, Owensboro River Heritage Festival, Fan Fest, Inter-Tribal Indian Festival, Omnicraft, Country Music Fest, First Night, Festival of Faith, Autumn Fest, Festa dell Arte, The Festival on the Riverbank, Arts on the Boulevard, Oktoberfest, Jazz & Blues Festival, Battle of Sutherland’s Hill, Kentucky CrabbFest and Hoggs Falls Storytelling Festival.
Then, there was the Owensboro Bourbon & Blues Festival, Rockin’ on the Runway, Bourbon & Jazz Festival, PumpkinFest and Winter Wonderland.
And don’t forget Elevation, the Christian music festival, and Bluegrass Returns to Its Roots.
There was the International Mystery Writers Festival, the Big O Music Fest, First Night and the Yellowbanks Dulcimer Festival.
I know I’ve missed a few.
I miss several of those events.
Almost all of them were put on by volunteers.
And staging them is hard work.
I’m glad the barbecue festival and the apple festival aren’t going on the list.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.